IFRC: Children in Gaza will freeze to death without safe access to life-saving assistance

Shafaqna English- Children in Gaza will freeze to death without safe access to life-saving assistance, Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

“Recent UN’s reports of babies dying from hypothermia in Gaza underscore the critical severity of the humanitarian crisis there,” Jagan Chapagain said on X. “I urgently reiterate my call to grant safe and unhindered access to humanitarians to let them provide life-saving assistance.”

“Without safe access – children will freeze to death. Without safe access – families will starve. Without safe access – humanitarian workers can’t save lives,” Chapagain underlined. He said that his urgent plea to all the parties is to put an end to this human suffering now.

