Iraqi News: 2024 proved to be a landmark year for tourism in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s rich heritage remained out of reach for global travelers for decades due to wars and political instability. But, 2024 proved to be a landmark year for tourism in Iraq.

Iraq, the cradle of civilization, boasts an unmatched cultural and historical heritage. Historically known as Mesopotamia, it is the land that birthed writing, codified laws, and countless other inventions that shaped humanity.

Following the global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Iraq has seen a remarkable revival in its tourism sector. Adventurous travelers worldwide have started exploring its ancient cities, archaeological wonders, and vibrant urban centers. Iraqi culture and the unparalleled hospitality of its people have left lasting impressions on visitors, paving the way for a positive global image of the country.

