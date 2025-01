Shafaqna English- Ten years after the genocide perpetrated against the Yazidis by Daesh in Iraq’s Sinjar region, tens of thousands of displaced survivors are returning home.

But their homecoming is bittersweet, as the atrocities have left indelible wounds.

On the morning of August 3, 2014, Daesh launched a highly coordinated attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Iraqi region of Sinjar. Faced with this offensive, the population had few choices: convert, flee, or die.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com