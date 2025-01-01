English
Spain continues to be at the forefront of irregular migration to Europe

Shafaqna English- Spain continues to be at the forefront of irregular migration to Europe, as record-breaking numbers of people reached the Canary Islands archipelago in 2024.
At least 46,843 people have made the dangerous crossing from the African mainland to the island group, surpassing previous years.

Spain continues to face significant migrant arrivals. While the Canary Islands recorded record numbers in 2024, the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean are also struggling to cope with migrants reaching its shores. Meanwhile, the government in Madrid appears to be falling short of providing adequate support to the regions most overwhelmed with migration.

