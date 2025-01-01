[Shafaqna Exclusive] Nahj al-Balagha: A Source of Shia Theological, Historical, and Religious Thought

Shafaqna English- “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Ja’fariyan” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This scholarly work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to provide a geographical and historical depiction of Shia Islam from the beginning of Islam to the first decade of the third millennium. The “Atlas of Shia” has won the Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been translated into Arabic. Shafaqna News Agency has translated sections of this significant book into English for interested readers.

Nahj al-Balagha: A Source of Shia Theological, Historical, and Religious Thought

Sharif Razi (980–1027 CE) was one of the prominent intellectual, cultural, literary, theological, and expository figures of Shiism. His father, Sharif Hussein bin Musa Mousavi (d. 1012 CE), was a notable figure in Baghdad during the 4th century and held the position of Emir of Hajj and leader of the Talibiyyah for many years. His brother, Sharif Murtaza (d. 1044 CE), was a renowned jurist and theologian, and succeeded Sheikh Mufid (d. 1022 CE) in safeguarding the seat of knowledge, piety, and Shia Imamite authority. His mother was also a descendant of Nasir Atroshi. The family initially followed the Zaydi sect before converting to Imamite Shiism.

Sharif Razi was regarded as a foremost poet, a sharp-minded exegete, and a distinguished theologian. Despite living only 47 years, he left behind an immortal work titled Nahj al-Balagha, which became a cornerstone of the Shia intellectual legacy. He made several journeys, including trips for Hajj with his father and brother. In 904 CE, he went to the sacred city of Mecca in his capacity as the Emir of Hajj. In 1018 CE, he traveled to Ctesiphon and composed a poem about the remains of Sassanian buildings. He also frequently visited the holy shrines and made pilgrimages to Imam Hussein’s shrine. He held the position of Nacib (head of the Alawites) for a long time and, despite the pressures from the Abbasid regime, never questioned the legitimacy of the Fatimid Caliphs. He also oversaw the Diwan al-Mazalim (Office of Justice).

One of Sharif Razi’s most significant cultural contributions—and perhaps the most important work in the history of Shiism—was compiling Nahj al-Balagha. This work has attracted the attention of many scholars throughout Islamic history, serving not only as a literary document but also as a religious and theological one. It stands as a valuable source for understanding Islam from the perspective of Imam Ali (AS). Nahj al-Balagha contains a collection of 241 sermons, 79 letters, and 260 short sayings of Imam Ali (AS).

Sharif Razi’s aim was to select part of Imam Ali’s (AS) words as a literary text. However, the intellectual and religious depth behind these eloquent words made it shine as a precious gem among the religious sources, especially from a Shia perspective. Of course, the sayings of Imam Ali (AS) are far more numerous than those included in Nahj al-Balagha, and several scholars, both old and new, have gathered them. One example is Nahj al-Sa’adah fi Mustadrak Nahj al-Balagha (compiled by Allama Muhammad Baqir Mahmodi).

Among the ancient Islamic works, Nahj al-Balagha has been so beloved that hundreds of valuable manuscripts have survived, now enriching the collections of manuscripts in Iran and other parts of the world. Some of the finest copies are kept in the library of Ayatollah Marashi Najafi. Some of the oldest surviving manuscripts of Nahj al-Balagha date back to the following years: 1090, 1106, 1115, 1131, 1133, 1150, 1159, 1165, 1174, 1177, 1186, 1187, 1188, 1193, 1209, and 1212 CE. Several other manuscripts from the 11th and 12th centuries have survived, but their exact dates of writing are unknown, although experts believe they belong to these two centuries. Since the advent of printing, Nahj al-Balagha has been printed numerous times and has been distributed in millions of copies among Muslims worldwide. Some of the best editions were published by Sunni scholars such as Sheikh Muhammad Abduh and Sobhi Saleh.

The value and importance of this book are such that dozens, if not hundreds, of prominent writers and researchers in the Islamic world have written commentaries on it, discussing its eloquent phrases and profound meanings. One of the characteristics of this work that has contributed to its timelessness, beyond its literary merit, is the balance present in the Shia thoughts of Sharif Razi, which guided his compilation of Imam Ali’s (AS) sayings. He made every effort to follow the path of moderation exemplified by his revered grandfather, adopting a reasonable and acceptable approach to Islamic precautionary practices as the foundation of his work.

This balanced approach has made the book popular among all people and has helped spread the timeless thoughts of Imam Ali (AS) on monotheistic teachings throughout the Islamic community, both Shia and Sunni. The main reason for this lies in the fact that what is presented in this book represents the core truths of Islam and the most balanced historical analyses without insult or sarcasm.

Part of the Book Atlas of Shia by Rasul Jafarian

www.shafaqna.com