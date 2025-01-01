Photos: Massive Gathering in Najaf Ashraf to Commemorate “Martyr Hakim”

SHAFAQNA– A ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of the former head of the Iraqi Supreme Islamic Council and the Martyrs’ Day in Iraq was held in Najaf Ashraf with the broad participation of citizens and pilgrims, alongside a speech by the leader of the National Wisdom Movement.

According to a report from Shafaqna, the Iraqi news website “Al-Furat News” wrote this afternoon (Friday) on its website that the gathering square in Najaf Ashraf hosted the ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah “Seyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr Hakim,” the martyred head of the Iraqi Supreme Islamic Council, and the Iraqi Martyrs’ Day.

According to the report, the ceremony, which was attended by thousands of citizens and pilgrims of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf Ashraf, included a speech by “Seyed Ammar al-Hakim,” the leader of the National Wisdom Movement.

