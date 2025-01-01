CAIR ‘strongly’ denounce New Orleans deadly attack

Shafaqna English-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned an attack early New Year’s Day that killed at least 15 people.

“We strongly denounce this crime, we stand in solidarity with the people of New Orleans, we encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward immediately, and we pray for a full recovery of those impacted by this crime,” CAIR said in a statement.

The denunciation came after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The suspect was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a native of the state of Texas, according to the FBI. The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Source: Middle East Monitor

