English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

CAIR ‘strongly’ denounce New Orleans deadly attack

0

Shafaqna English-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned an attack early New Year’s Day that killed at least 15 people.
“We strongly denounce this crime, we stand in solidarity with the people of New Orleans, we encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward immediately, and we pray for a full recovery of those impacted by this crime,” CAIR said in a statement.

The denunciation came after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The suspect was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a native of the state of Texas, according to the FBI. The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Source: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: discrimination against Muslims on rise in California campuses

nasibeh yazdani

USA: 2.5 million Muslim voters to play crucial role in political landscape

leila yazdani

AA: American Muslims feel ‘betrayed’ by Biden’s administration

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR invites community members to join “Defining Anti-Muslim Hate”

leila yazdani

CAIR survey: Muslim voters in key states favor Green Party’s Jill Stein

leila yazdani

CAIR urges USA’s authorities to investigate Texas incident as ‘hate crime’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.