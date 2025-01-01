 Nigeria: Commemoration ceremony of Zaria Massacre held in Kaduna

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) held a Commemoration ceremony for the 2015 Zaria Massacre in Kaduna.
The event was marked by tears and testimonies from victims and their families, who shared stories of socio-economic pains and struggles they’ve faced since the incident.
It was attended by hundreds of IMN members, including women and children, who gathered to remember their loved ones who were killed during the clash between the IMN and the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.
The IMN was on a major highway in Zaria for the Maulud celebration when the clash occurred, resulting in the loss of many lives.
Speaking at the event, the chief organizer, Mohammed Abubakar Abdullahi, said the essence of the commemoration was to draw sympathy from members of the public for the victims of the Zaria massacre.
He alleged that the Army intended to wipe out the IMN, but thanked God that the group’s leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, was still alive.
Victims and their families shared their experiences and struggles since the incident.
The guest speaker, Nasir Hashim, a lecturer at Kaduna State University, lamented the lack of justice in Nigeria, stating that “leaders are benefitting from injustice” and that “people must seek justice” to prevent such incidents from happening again.
“Here in Nigeria, we don’t have justice because leaders are benefitting from injustice. We must give justice to those who deserve justice. And justice cannot come on its own, people must seek justice. In the same way, you seek freedom, you have to seek justice.
“From the testimonies given by victims of the Zaria massacre, I almost shed tears, I was touched as if there is no humanity in this country. It shows that innocent people could be killed. The solution to any incident like that of the Zaria massacre is to give justice to all,” he said.
Source: IQNA