[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Commemorating death anniversary of 10th Imam Ali un Naqi (AS)”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali commemorates the death anniversary of the 10th Imam Ali un Naqi (AS) and welcomes Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki to discuss “The Logic of Faith: Tools for Thoughtful Muslim Discourse” on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Speaker:

Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki has been studying Islamic studies and is involved in inter/intra faith work and community cohesion. He graduated from the Al Mahdi Institute. He completed his postgraduate studies in Islamic Studies and currently teaches the Islamic studies modules at the institute.

