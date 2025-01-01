Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 3 January 2025

Shafaqna English- 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday Prayer in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque amid strict Israeli security measures.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated the number of worshipers to be about 50,000 people who managed to perform Friday Prayer inside the holy site and in its courtyards.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation police forces obstructed the access of many other people, especially those who tried to enter from the Damascus and the Lions Gates, checking their ID’s, stopping some young men and preventing them from entering the holy Islamic site. The young men were denied access to the Mosque that performed Friday Prayer in its vicinity.

Israeli occupation forces impose strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of citizens from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as they require the issuance of special permits to cross their military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

