UK plans to table tough measures to fight smugglers

Shafaqna English- If new laws, which are soon to be tabled, are passed, suspected people smugglers in the UK could face severe punishments, including travel bans, social media blackouts, and phone restrictions.

The government hopes the measures will deter people in the UK from collaborating with smugglers abroad to bring migrants to the country using irregular means.

Ministers in the UK hope to reduce and prevent migrant boat crossings in the English Channel by clamping down on those who might be assisting smugglers on the UK side under a new draft law.

Source: Info Migrants

