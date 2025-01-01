English
Afghanistan: Unemployment rate rising in Herat

Shafaqna English- Despite hundreds of small and large factories operating in Herat, the unemployment rate is rising in the western Afghan province.

Many laborers wait for work from morning till evening in every corner of the city, with some saying that they cannot find work even in a week.

Life has become difficult for the laborers during the cold winter. They cannot meet their basic living expenses.

Some laborers say that unemployment has increased compared to last year and now they are going through a difficult situation in this cold weather. They say that they cannot afford to pay for their basic living expenses and this situation is bothering them.

