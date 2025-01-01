Deadly New Orleans attack underscores looming threat of Daesh attacks in the USA

Shafaqna English- Daesh threat on the USA has caused renewed concern as more details emerge about the man allegedly behind what the FBI is calling an “act of terrorism” in New Orleans on New Year’s Day that killed 14 and injured scores more.

US citizen and army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, was killed in the attack after driving into partygoers on Bourbon Street and engaging police in a gunfight. Found inside his rental truck was the infamous black flag of Daesh; it was later revealed he had pledged allegiance to the group in a series of videos posted to Facebook mere hours beforehand.

Though public perceptions of Daesh suggest it has now suddenly reappeared in the pantheon of terrorist organizations active in the US, top officials and analysts have been warning for months that a stateside attack was imminent.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com