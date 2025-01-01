English
Medina: More than 360,000 worshippers visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa last week

Shafaqna English- More than 367,000 worshippers visited Al Rawda Al Sharifa at Prophet’s Mosque last week.

The Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, last week received 5.6 million worshippers and visitors amid a seamless network of services and care, figures from a state agency in charge of the place showed.

The General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque said the figure included 367,729 who visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is in the mosque.

The visits were made according to crowd-management rules and separate schedules for women and men.

Over the past week, 46,731 non-Arabic-speaking worshippers benefited from multilingual communication services available in the mosque, according to the figures.

In addition, 1,460 tons of Zamzam water were provided for worshippers across the mosque, and 179,056 fast-ending (Iftar) meals were distributed at designated places.

