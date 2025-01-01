Qatar: Doha Municipality launches first electric car

This is part of its comprehensive plan to expand the use of electric vehicles, to transform Doha into a global model for sustainable smart cities, to achieve the goals of sustainable development and the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Electric vehicles also produce zero emissions. Gasoline and diesel cars emit harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which contribute to climate change and smog.

Source:The Peninsula Qatar