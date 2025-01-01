English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Qatar: Doha Municipality launches first electric car

0
World Cup 2022 fever takes over

Shafaqna English- Doha Municipality has launched the first electric car to cut emissions.

This is part of its comprehensive plan to expand the use of electric vehicles, to transform Doha into a global model for sustainable smart cities, to achieve the goals of sustainable development and the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Electric vehicles also produce zero emissions. Gasoline and diesel cars emit harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which contribute to climate change and smog.

Source:The Peninsula Qatar

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Private banking in the Middle East continues to thrive

nasibeh yazdani

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Iran 4-1 Qatar

asadzadeh

AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Sadd 2-0 Esteghlal

asadzadeh

AFC Champions League: Tractor Seeks To Increase Its Lead

asadzadeh

Qatar Investments Drive Growth in Philippines’ Halal Hospitality

parniani

AFC Champions League: Iran’s Tractor 3-0 Al-Wakrah

asadzadeh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.