Malaysia expels two boats with nearly 300 Rohingya refugees 

Shafaqna English-Malaysia expelled two boats with 300 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar from the country’s waters.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the boats were located two nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) southwest of the northern resort of Langkawi late Friday evening.

“MMEA assisted, including food and clean drinking water, before expelling the boats out to the national maritime border to continue their journey,” Director-General Mohd Rosli Abdullah said in a statement.

On Friday Malaysian police detained almost 200 suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar after their boat ran aground in Langkawi.

Source: The Peninsula Qatar

www.shafaqna.com

