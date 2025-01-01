USA: Muslims in Houston condemn New Orleans attack in powerful message

Shafaqna English- “As Muslims, we condemn the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, this horrific act with the most severe and clearest statement,” Basem Hamid, Imam of the Mosque in Houston said.

This week’s Friday prayer in Houston was the first since the horrific New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. Imam of the mosque had a powerful message in his sermon.

“This act has no place in Islam and has no place among Muslims and any standard does not accept it. There is no excuse and there is no justification for it.”

Many attending Friday prayers quickly pointed out that the alleged perpetrator did not represent them or their faith.

Source: Houston Public Media

www.shafaqna.com