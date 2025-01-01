English
UNICEF: More than 500 Afghan children killed or injured by explosives in 2024

Shafaqna English- More than 500 Afghan children lost their lives or suffered injuries in 2024 due to explosions caused by unexploded ordnance and remnants of war, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report.

UNICEF highlighted the ongoing risks posed by explosive remnants of conflict, which continue to endanger children across Afghanistan. In response, the organization has ramped efforts to educate communities about the dangers. Last year, over 3 million children and their guardians were trained to identify and avoid explosive hazards.

In a social media post on Sunday, UNICEF shared an image of children participating in one such training session, where they learned how to recognize and safely avoid explosive remnants.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

