London covered in a blanket of snow for the first in 2025

Shafaqna English- London experienced its first snowfall of this year Saturday as parts of the UK are bracing for disruption amid heavy snow and freezing weather hit the country, with an amber weather warning in place.



Northern England, the Midlands, and Wales are expected to be among the worst hit as wintry weather is forecasted to bring 20 – 40 centimeters (8 – 16 inches) of snow in some places, according to BBC Weather.

The Met Office has warned of possible power cuts as well as disruption to travel.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

