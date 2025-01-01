Electric Thrusters: Pioneering the Future of Space Exploration

Shafaqna English- Advancements in electric propulsion systems are set to revolutionize space travel, offering enhanced efficiency and sustainability for deep-space missions, as Sci Tech Daily reports.

A research team at the University of Virginia is making significant strides in electric propulsion thrusters, aiming to improve spacecraft efficiency and safety. By studying electron behavior in plasma beams, their work promises to reduce risks and enhance sustainability for missions like NASA’s Artemis program, enabling deeper space exploration.

Electric propulsion utilizes electromagnetic fields to accelerate propellants, providing a more efficient means of propulsion compared to traditional chemical rockets. This technology allows spacecraft to travel further with less fuel, making it a cornerstone for future deep-space missions.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft exemplifies the practical application of electric thrusters. Equipped with solar-powered electric propulsion, Psyche is on course to explore a metal-rich asteroid by 2029. This mission demonstrates the potential of electric thrusters to enable complex deep-space missions that were previously unattainable with conventional propulsion methods.

Source: Sci Tech Daily

www.shafaqna.com