Iraq: Yazidi girl returns alive, after 10 years

Shafaqna English- Yazidi girl reunites with family after being believed dead following Daesh attack on their village in 2014, in the Duhok province of the Kurdistan Region.

The survivor, Silvana Khader, revealed to Shafaq News the fate of her family members: “My father and older brother were killed by Daesh, and we don’t know anything about the fate of my mother and younger brother. They are still missing.”

A relative, Raad Ahmed, stated, “After a long search with no results, the family believed she had perished, so they dug a symbolic grave for her in the Kojo cemetery.”

Silvana’s return represents a beacon of hope for Yazidi survivors still searching for their loved ones, serving as a continuous reminder of the tragedies left by years of conflict and terrorism in Iraq.

Kojo, her village, was one of the most devastated Yazidi areas during Daesh’s 2014 invasion, where massacres and brutal crimes occurred, resulting in the displacement and scattering of its population and the loss of hundreds of its children.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

