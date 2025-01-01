English
Saudi Arabia: King Abdulaziz Airport receives record 49.1m passengers in 2024

Shafaqna English- King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah served 49.1 million passengers in 2024, representing a 14% growth compared to 2023.

In a statement, Jeddah Airports Co. said that this achievement marks a “historic milestone,” as KAIA handled the highest annual operational figure in the history of airports in the Kingdom in 2024.

The airport’s busiest day ever recorded was on Dec. 31, 2024, when it served more than 174,600 passengers.

December also became the busiest month in the airport’s history, with passenger numbers surpassing 4.7 million.

