Pope presented with a plaque containing Ayatollah Khamenei’s speeches about Jesus (AS)

The Pope warmly welcomed the plaque, expressing his heartfelt appreciation. He emphasized that this tablet contains significant and prominent points that could be impactful and influential for the followers of the Christian faith.

During this meeting, Pope Francis conveyed his concerns about the situation in the region, particularly Israel’s aggression against Palestine. He emphasized that he actively seeks daily updates on the news, circumstances, and developments through his representative in Palestine.

At the end of this meeting, Pope Francis asked the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador to the Vatican to deliver his warm regards to Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The text of this plaque, which has been translated into Italian, is as follows:

If Christ were among us …

The importance of Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him) in the eyes of Muslims is without a doubt no less than his importance and esteem in the eyes of devout Christians. This great, divine prophet spent all his time among the people in the struggle to stand against oppression, aggression, and corruption, as well as to stand against those who were using their wealth and power to enslave nations and drag them into the hell of this world and the hereafter.

It’s expected that Jesus Christ’s followers and all those who recognize his greatness and profound spirituality, which is consistent with his exalted status, will follow him on this path.

If Jesus Christ (pbuh) were among us today, he wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to fight the leaders of oppression and Global Arrogance. He wouldn’t tolerate the hunger and displacement of billions of people who are being exploited and driven into war, corruption, and conflict by the superpowers.

Today, both the Christians and Muslims who believe in this great prophet must turn to the teachings and path of the prophets to establish a just world order. They must promote human virtues as taught by these teachers of humanity. To be a follower of Jesus Christ (pbuh) one must advocate the truth and reject the powers that oppose it. It is hoped that Christians and Muslims in all corners of the world will keep alive this profound lesson of Prophet Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and actions.