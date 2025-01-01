USA: Houston Muslims condemn New Orleans attack

The FBI says the man responsible for the attack was Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Houston. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police following the attack.

At Houston’s Medical Center Islamic Society, men, women, and children left their shoes at the entrance as they gathered for midday prayers.

This week’s Friday service was the first since the horrific New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. Basem Hamid, one of the imams at the mosque, had a powerful message in his sermon.

“As Muslims, we condemn this incident, this horrific act with the most severe and clearest statement,” he said. “This act has no place in Islam and has no place among Muslims and it’s not accepted by any standard. There is no excuse and there is no justification for it.”

About 200,000 Muslims live in the greater Houston area, the largest population of Muslims in Texas. It’s a diverse, growing community that includes immigrants as well as people born in the US. Just recently, a new Islamic Center for Spanish-speaking Muslims opened and early last year, George Bush Intercontinental Airport added a dedicated area where Muslims can wash and pray.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston said Jabbar was not a formal member at any of its 21 mosques in Houston.

After the attack in New Orleans, several Houston Muslim organizations issued statements. The Islamic Society of Greater Houston said it was “horrified by the senseless crime targeting civilians” and extended its condolences to the families of those killed.

“ISGH has a longstanding absolute zero-tolerance policy against extremism and suspicious activities,” said the statement, which asked anyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement. “The attack on civilians, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity or religion, is an atrocity that no ideology or cause can justify.”

Shariq Ghani, the executive director of The Minaret Foundation, a multi-faith group in Houston, said it’s important to build and maintain bridges with other communities.

Source: IQNA