Germany: Right-wing extremist crimes rise to record high last year

Shafaqna English- The number of right-wing extremist crimes in Germany reached a new high last year, local media reported.

By Nov. 30, 2024, police had registered 33,963 ​​“politically motivated, right-wing crimes,” reported the RND media group, citing a response from the Interior Ministry to an inquiry by the parliamentary fraction of the opposition party The Left.

The final number in the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) statistics, expected to be released in May, is likely to be even higher due to crimes committed in December.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Federal Criminal Police Office recorded 28,945 right-wing political crimes in 2023. The number of crimes rose by at least 17.34% last year.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

