Austria Muslim community demands clarification from state governor on anti-Islam remarks

Shafaqna English- The president of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO), Umit Vural, demanded a correction from Governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, of north-eastern Lower Austria for her anti-Islam remarks.

Mikl-Leitner had spoken out against new elections in Austria in an interview with the public broadcaster, ORF, on Sunday evening.

“People have no sympathy for new elections, and you also have to bear in mind that we are in an extremely challenging time, where it is important to take very concrete measures for economic recovery as well as in the fight against Islam,” said Mikl-Leitner.

In a statement, Vural criticized the Austrian People’s Party (OVP) governor’s remarks.

Source: Middle East Monitor

