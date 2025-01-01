Harsh winter in Afghanistan is felt most deeply by the poor and laborers

Shafaqna English- Many citizens in Afghanistan argue that the harsh winter is felt most deeply by the poor and laborers who lack food and fuel to warm their homes.

Respiratory illnesses have also risen significantly across provinces with the drop in temperature. Amidst these difficulties, the Taliban have no plans to clear snowy roads or provide public services. Many travelers and drivers complain that the Taliban outsource road-clearing responsibilities to contractors affiliated with the group, resulting in delays and insufficient attention to reopening blocked routes.

However, some social media users have raised serious concerns about the economic hardships, the freezing homes of street workers, and the plight of children and women begging on the streets.

Some residents say the cold weather only worsens their struggles and miseries.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

