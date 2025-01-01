English
“Baghdad International Dialogue 2025” to enhance Iraq’s political and economic influence in the Middle East

Shafaqna English- Iraq is set to host the 7th Baghdad International Dialogue on February 22–23, 2025, under the theme: “Iraq’s Development Road: A Coalition of Interests and Geopolitical Bets.”

The event, which has become a cornerstone of Iraq’s diplomatic and economic strategy, will bring together global and regional decision-makers to discuss Iraq’s pivotal role in shaping the Middle East’s future.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced the dialogue’s theme during a meeting with Abbas Radi Al-Amiri, director of the Iraqi Institute for Dialogue. Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the Development Road Project, describing it as a transformative initiative that will enhance Iraq’s political and economic influence in the region.

Source: Iraqi News

