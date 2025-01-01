English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificCultureFeaturedOther News

[Exclusive Photos] Kashmiri traditional embroidery

0

Shafaqna English- Kashmiri Tilla embroidery, also known as Zari work, is a form of embroidery that has its roots in the Kashmir Valley in India. The word “Tilla” refers to gold or silver thread, and this type of embroidery is characterized by the use of metallic threads, usually gold or silver, to create intricate and decorative designs on various fabrics.

Kashmiri Tilla embroidery is also used to embellish traditional Kashmiri garments such as pherans, as well as other formal wear such as saris and wedding dresses.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Exclusive photos] Centuries old dyeing industry in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Christmas Celebration in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive photos] Birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA) in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive photos] Kashmir’s wintry smoked fish

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Kashmir: Harissa Winter Staple Food

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.