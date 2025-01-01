[Exclusive Photos] Kashmiri traditional embroidery

Shafaqna English- Kashmiri Tilla embroidery, also known as Zari work, is a form of embroidery that has its roots in the Kashmir Valley in India. The word “Tilla” refers to gold or silver thread, and this type of embroidery is characterized by the use of metallic threads, usually gold or silver, to create intricate and decorative designs on various fabrics.

Kashmiri Tilla embroidery is also used to embellish traditional Kashmiri garments such as pherans, as well as other formal wear such as saris and wedding dresses.

