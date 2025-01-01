Afghanistan: Rise in seasonal diseases in Badakhshan

Shafaqna English- Doctors report a significant increase in seasonal illnesses in Badakhshan.

According to them, more than 500 patients suffering from these types of illnesses visit the hospital daily, with at least 50 of them being admitted.

“Every day, around 450 to 550 patients visit the hospital, and about 40 to 50 patients are admitted in the pediatrics and emergency departments,” said Ghulam Rabbani Mushtaq, a doctor at Badakhshan Provincial Hospital.

Some caretakers in Badakhshan who have brought their patients to the provincial hospital in Faizabad city say the lack of healthcare centers in their areas is a serious challenge.

Source: Tolo News

