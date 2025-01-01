Forbes: AI Pioneer Predicts Human “Superpowers”

Shafaqna English- In a recent Forbes article, AI pioneer Louis Rosenberg predicts a future where advanced technology seamlessly integrates with humans, enhancing cognitive and physical abilities to create extraordinary “superpowers.”

In an exclusive piece for Forbes, Rosenberg envisions a transformative future where AI doesn’t replace human abilities but amplifies them in ways previously unimaginable. By creating a symbiotic relationship between humans and machines, Rosenberg argues that AI can enhance cognitive, sensory, and physical skills, enabling humanity to solve complex problems, improve productivity, and unlock new levels of creativity.

Rosenberg emphasizes the ethical responsibility that comes with such advancements, advocating for a development approach that prioritizes human dignity and empowerment. He warns against the risks of unchecked AI replacing human roles, instead championing the idea of augmentation—where AI becomes an extension of human capabilities rather than a competitor.

This vision aligns with ongoing breakthroughs in fields like augmented reality, brain-machine interfaces, and robotics, pointing toward a future where human-AI collaboration redefines the boundaries of potential. As Rosenberg’s predictions gain traction, the focus shifts to ensuring that this technological evolution is both inclusive and sustainable, benefiting all of humanity.

Source: Forbes

