English
UN: More than 30 million in need of aid in Sudan

Shafaqna English- More than 30 million people, over half of them children, need aid in Sudan after twenty months of war, the United Nations reported.

The UN has launched a $4.2 billion call for funds, targeting 20.9 million people across Sudan from a total of 30.4 million people it said are in need in what it called “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Sudan has been torn apart and pushed to the brink of famine by the war that erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Source: Arab News

