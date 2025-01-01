Israel destroyed nearly 1000 mosques in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel’s war on Gaza destroyed more than 960 mosques across the Gaza Strip in 2024, according to the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

The ministry specified that 815 mosques were destroyed, while 151 sustained partial damage, estimating the cost of reconstruction at approximately $500 million.

In addition to the mosques, the ministry reported the destruction of 19 cemeteries and three churches during the same period.

Among the damaged sites are the Great Omari Mosque, one of the oldest and most significant mosques in historical Palestine, and the Church of Saint Porphyrius, considered the third-oldest church in the world. The destruction of the church resulted in the deaths of 18 people.

The ministry also noted that 20 mosques in the occupied West Bank were attacked during this period.

Many of these mosques in Gaza have been repurposed as shelters for displaced people.

Source: IQNA