Shafaqna English- Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail swept through most areas of the Mecca and Medina regions.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Al-Shafiyah in Badr governorate recorded the highest rainfall at 49.2 mm, followed by Al-Basateen in Jeddah with 38 mm. Additional rainfall measurements included 36.1 mm in the Central Haram Area at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and 28.4 mm near Quba Mosque.

Source: Gulf News

