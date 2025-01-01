Ethiopian Islamic Council condemns Hijab ban in Schools

Shafaqna English- The Ethiopian Islamic Council has strongly opposed a recent ban on hijabs in Axum town schools.

In a statement released in Mekelle, the administrative capital of Tigray, the council called for adherence to the Federal Ministry of Education’s guidelines concerning Muslim students’ dress code, Garowi Online reported on Sunday.

The council emphasized the importance of respecting constitutional rights, human rights, and regional laws, stating, “This hijab ban violates citizens’ human rights, the constitution, Ministry of Education guidelines, and our regional laws.”

The council further asserted that school regulations must align with the constitution, highlighting their expectation that the request for hijab-wearing is addressed by Ministry of Education regulations.

Haji Mohammed Kahsay, Secretary of the Islamic Affairs Council in Tigray, previously told Addis Standard that the hijab restriction has disproportionately affected grade 12 students. “Some students have been prevented from registering for the national exams because they were not allowed to enter the school premises,” he said.

He added that introducing a religious-based crisis amidst ongoing political and environmental challenges in Tigray risks exacerbating the region’s instability. The council also stressed the consequences of the ban on students, noting, “Preventing them from attending school just for wearing a hijab that reflects their identity is illegal and unjust.”

Muslims comprise about 34% to 40% of Ethiopia’s population, making Islam the second-largest religion after Ethiopian Orthodox Christianity.