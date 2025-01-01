Britain’s Opposition Conservative Party wants Starmer to scrap plans for Islamophobia definition

Shafaqna English- Britain’s Opposition Conservative Party is leading calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to scrap government plans for an official definition of Islamophobia over fears it would restrict free speech and action against wrongdoing.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said this weekend that a “false label” of Islamophobia had hampered investigations into the child abuse grooming gang scandal involving men of Pakistani heritage.

It comes as The Daily Telegraph newspaper claims that the Labour Party government is considering a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination.

The government should drop its plans for such a deeply flawed definition of Islamophobia, Jenrick told the newspaper.

