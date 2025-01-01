English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Britain’s Opposition Conservative Party wants Starmer to scrap plans for Islamophobia definition

0

Shafaqna English- Britain’s Opposition Conservative Party is leading calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to scrap government plans for an official definition of Islamophobia over fears it would restrict free speech and action against wrongdoing.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said this weekend that a “false label” of Islamophobia had hampered investigations into the child abuse grooming gang scandal involving men of Pakistani heritage.

It comes as The Daily Telegraph newspaper claims that the Labour Party government is considering a formal definition of anti-Muslim discrimination.

The government should drop its plans for such a deeply flawed definition of Islamophobia, Jenrick told the newspaper.

Source: Business Standard

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Israel’s Gaza attacks leading to rise in Islamophobia across Europe

leila yazdani

Germany: DW faces Islamophobia allegations

nafiseh yazdani

Australia: Muslim leaders say Islamophobia “has become normalized”

nasibeh yazdani

Islamophobia on the rise in Australia

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Biden’s administration releases national strategy to combat Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Malaysia: PM calls for global actions against Islamophobia

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.