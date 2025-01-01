190 flood warnings amid severe weather in UK

Shafaqna English- The UK continued to be hit by travel disruption early Tuesday amid severe weather conditions, with 190 flood warnings in place.

Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire in response to the extreme weather hitting the UK, and hundreds of flood alerts and warnings are also in place.

Police said they recovered a man’s body from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue became the first emergency service in England to declare an incident after receiving more than 200 calls about widespread flooding since Monday morning.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

