Historic exhibit in Mecca spotlights “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s journey”

Shafaqna English- The historic exhibition in Mecca focuses on the first revelation to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), immersing visitors in the pivotal moment of his life.

The Hira Cultural District in Mscca is alive with activities as part of the Hira Winter events, coinciding with the mid-year vacation.

A variety of attractions and services are being offered to visitors until Jan. 10, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

At the heart of these events is the Revelation Exhibition, which tells the powerful story of the honorable prophets, from Adam to Prophet Muhammad.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com