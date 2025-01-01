WFP: Millions in Afghanistan in urgent need of assistance

Shafaqna English- The World Food Program (WFP) has warned the alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where millions are in desperate need of assistance.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, WFP highlighted the grave choices many Afghan families face, such as deciding between feeding their children or keeping them warm during the harsh winter months.

Expressing concern about the country’s economic turmoil, the organization has urgently appealed for international support.

