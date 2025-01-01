English
UN: More than 5,600 people killed in Haiti due to Gang violence in 2024

Shafaqna English- Over 5,600 people were killed in 2024 due to gang violence in Haiti, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the “absolute horrors” faced by the population of the Caribbean country noting rights abuses and corruption are also rife.

“These figures alone cannot capture the absolute horrors being perpetrated in Haiti but they show the unremitting violence to which people are being subjected,” Volker said.

The UN statement noted that at least 207 people were killed in early December in a massacre orchestrated by the leader of the powerful Wharf Jeremie gang in the Cite Soleil area of the capital.

Moreover, the UN Human Rights Office also documented at least 315 lynchings of gang members and people allegedly associated with gangs, on some occasions reportedly facilitated by Haitian police officers, and 281 cases of alleged summary executions involving specialized police units in 2024.

Turk called for the national police force to hold accountable officers reportedly involved in rights abuses with international help.

Source:Al Jazeera

