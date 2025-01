Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. In his early years the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was looked after by Halima, his mother Amina, his grandfather Abdul Mutalib, and his uncle Abu Talib. Sheikh Azhar talks describes each of them and the level to which they believed in his greatness even from childhood, comparing Sunnia and Shia views on them.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) Guardians | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 8)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com