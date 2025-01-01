Saudi Arabia: Al-Ahsa’s bishts are rich cultural symbols

Shafaqna English- Al-Ahsa is known for its diverse industries and handicrafts, particularly the Hasawi bishts, which are sought-after across the Arab world.

The Hasawi bisht is favored by dignitaries, officials, and businesspeople for its aesthetics as well as the rich culture it represents, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

They come in dark or light fabrics depending on taste, the occasion, and the season.

These garments are often adorned with silk thread, as well as golden and silver zari embroidery in shades of yellow, reddish hues, and white, the SPA reported.

Handmade bishts continue to be in demand despite machine-made options.

Source: New Arab

