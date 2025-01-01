Space: Webb Telescope Uncovers Unprecedented Stars in Distant Galaxy

Shafaqna English- The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has broken records by identifying 44 individual stars in a galaxy located halfway across the observable universe, offering groundbreaking insights into stellar evolution and the nature of dark matter, according to Space.

Using gravitational lensing from the galaxy cluster Abell 370, the telescope magnified and resolved these distant stars, which include red supergiants on the brink of collapse. This detection marks a first, as individual stars in such a faraway galaxy have never been studied in this detail before. The stars’ fluctuating brightness provides researchers with a window into their lifecycles and behavior.

The discovery also advances our understanding of gravitational lensing effects and the structure of dark matter. The JWST’s remarkable sensitivity underscores its potential for revealing hidden details about the early universe and celestial phenomena otherwise beyond reach.

Source: Space.com

