Iraq: Drought hits Erbil’s dams and agriculture

Shafaqna English- The drought and low rainfall have damaged dams and the agricultural sector in Erbil, the Directorate of Irrigation in Erbil said.

“The low rainfall has naturally impacted agriculture, as dams and reservoirs depend on seasonal rivers fed by rainfall. While the situation is concerning, it’s too early to gauge the full extent of the damage, as there are still four months left in the rainy season,” Rebwar Hussein, Erbil’s Irrigation Directorate’s director, told Shafaq News.

Hussein pointed out that the lack of rain has affected the agricultural sector significantly. To address the issue, the directorate plans to channel water from the Great Zab River to irrigate 80,000 dunams (20,000 acres) of farmland in the Shamamak area.

