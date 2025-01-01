English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Aid efforts in Gaza are at breaking point

Shafaqna English- Aid efforts in Gaza are at breaking point, according to a senior official.

Aid efforts in Gaza are facing mounting obstacles as Israeli forces continue attacks on relief workers amid a breakdown of law and order in the war-torn enclave, the UN humanitarian agency’s (OCHA) chief said in a statement late on Monday.

Tom Fletcher, undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said: “The reality is that despite our determination to deliver food, water, and medicine to survivors, our efforts to save lives are at breaking point.”

The official noted an Israeli air attack had seriously injured three people at a known food distribution point where the World Food Programme (WFP) partner was operating.

Israeli soldiers also fired more than 16 rounds at a marked UN convoy at the checkpoint from the south to the north on Sunday, he added.

Source: Al Jazeera

