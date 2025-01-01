German opposition is calling the reformed naturalization laws problematic

Shafaqna English- Friedrich Merz, leader of the center-right CDU, is facing strong criticism for proposing to revoke German citizenship from dual nationals convicted of crimes, calling the reformed naturalization laws “problematic”.

In an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag he criticized the expedited naturalization process introduced by the coalition government in 2024. If elected in the upcoming general election, Merz plans to reintroduce stricter naturalization criteria.

He noted that of more than 200,000 applicants in 2024, around 80 percent wished to retain their original nationality. Merz argued that dual citizenship in Germany should remain an exception to the rule. “We are bringing additional problems into the country with this.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com