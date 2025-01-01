Report: Record number of migrant deaths in 2024 as Atlantic crossings to Spain soar

Shafaqna English- In 2024, a record 10,457 people died or disappeared while attempting to reach Spain via irregular maritime routes.

In 2024, a record 10,457 people died or disappeared attempting to reach Spain via irregular maritime routes, a 58 percent increase from the previous year, according to a report titled The Right to Life 2024 by the NGO Caminando Fronteras. The majority of these victims (9,757) were heading to Spain’s Canary Islands, driven by EU-funded migration crackdowns in the Central Mediterranean and the ongoing war in Mali, which displaced thousands to neighboring countries.

Source: Info Migrants

