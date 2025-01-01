Building Climate Resilience in Pakistan’s Agricultural Sector

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Ak Haq- Pakistan, an agrarian economy heavily reliant on Rabi and Kharif crops, is grappling with a mounting crisis as climate change intensifies. Major crops such as wheat, rice, maize, and sugarcane are at risk due to rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns. These crops, sensitive to water availability and temperature fluctuations, are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing approximately 24 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is the largest employment sector, providing livelihoods for around 37.4 percent of the labor force. Beyond its economic significance, agriculture is vital for ensuring food security, fostering rural development, and earning foreign exchange. Key crops, including wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize, dominate the sector, while the livestock sub-sector, encompassing cattle, buffalo, sheep, and goats, also significantly boosts GDP and agricultural value addition. Despite persistent challenges such as limited access to credit and climate change, the sector has demonstrated resilience, with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) reporting a robust 6.25 percent growth in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Research based on crop-growth simulations paints a troubling picture for Pakistani agriculture. By 2030, rising temperatures are projected to reduce overall agricultural production by 6–10 percent. Wheat yields are expected to decline by four percent, while basmati rice may face a 10–12 percent reduction in yield across most agro-climatic zones, excluding the northern regions. Factors such as water accessibility, pesticide usage, and labor availability exacerbate the vulnerability of crops, particularly as climate change disrupts rainfall patterns crucial for the production of Rabi and Kharif crops.

Global research highlights an even grimmer outlook for Pakistan’s agriculture. Studies by the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) predict a significant decline in major crop yields, especially wheat, by 2080. These projections underscore the urgent need for adaptive measures to safeguard Pakistan’s agricultural future.

The repercussions of climate change extend beyond crop yields, threatening food security and livelihoods. Unpredictable weather patterns, extreme events, and the destruction of crops and infrastructure significantly impact household earnings and food accessibility. Coastal areas and river deltas, already susceptible to rising sea levels, face compounded challenges. Proactive measures are crucial to addressing these multifaceted issues.

Additionally, Pakistan’s agriculture faces significant threats such as water scarcity, exacerbated by inefficient water management, and the over-exploitation of groundwater resources. Rising temperatures, unpredictable weather, and extreme climatic events further diminish crop yields and livestock productivity while increasing pest and disease outbreaks. Land degradation, fueled by unsustainable farming practices and deforestation, continues to reduce soil fertility. Farmers also struggle with limited access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and markets, further hampering productivity.

To mitigate these challenges, Pakistan must adopt climate-resilient farming techniques, such as precision agriculture and drought-resistant crop varieties, while promoting sustainable water management practices. Both government and community-level initiatives are essential, including early warning systems, climate-smart infrastructure development, and resilience programs. Investing in research and development for eco-friendly fertilizers, organic farming, and climate-resilient crop varieties is equally vital.

Advocating for environmental justice is crucial to ensuring that vulnerable communities, particularly in coastal and delta regions, receive equitable resources and support to cope with climate-induced challenges. Educating farmers about adaptive agricultural practices and investing in climate-smart technologies can further enhance agricultural productivity.

In the face of mounting threats from climate change, coordinated efforts among policymakers, farmers, and communities are necessary to build a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. By addressing these issues proactively, Pakistan can safeguard its agricultural economy, ensuring food security and livelihoods for its population while navigating the growing challenges of climate change.

