The Cost of Health: How Pakistanis Are Coping with Expensive Medicines

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- Over the past few weeks, much of the media coverage in Pakistan has been dominated by the impressive performance of economic indicators throughout the year. While this progress is indeed cause for celebration, it is equally important to examine how this economic turnaround has impacted the lives of ordinary citizens. A recent report by IQVIA, a global leader in advanced analytics and life sciences research, shed light on significant growth in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. According to the report, the industry witnessed a remarkable 21.79% growth in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching a market value of Rs962.5 billion.

This growth, however, comes with a caveat. The surge was primarily driven by a deregulatory policy introduced in 2023 by the caretaker government led by Anwaarul Haq Kakar. This policy allowed pharmaceutical companies to independently raise prices for non-essential drugs that are not part of the National Essential Medicines List (NEML). While the deregulation fueled industry growth, it also resulted in a decline in sales volumes. Experts argue that the growth was largely due to price adjustments rather than an actual increase in the consumption of medicines.

Unfortunately, the consequences of these price hikes have been devastating for ordinary citizens. Medicines, traditionally considered to have inelastic demand, are now seeing reduced sales as many Pakistanis struggle to afford them. Pharmacy owners report that individuals are cutting back on essential medications to manage their household budgets. This situation is exacerbated by a confluence of factors, including the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, an ongoing economic downturn, and political instability.

Historically, inflationary pressures on medicines were mitigated through support from charities, welfare organizations, and medical facilities provided by private companies. However, as the economy has suffered, many private institutions have rolled back employee benefits, leaving citizens without affordable healthcare options. Reports from doctors indicate alarming price hikes, with some medicines witnessing increases as high as 218%. Nutritional supplements, crucial for the elderly, have also become prohibitively expensive. The current state of affairs has pushed many individuals to ration their medications or request doctors to alter prescriptions based on affordability rather than medical necessity.

To address this crisis, the government must strike a balance between ensuring business profitability and safeguarding public health. Increasing job opportunities and strengthening citizens’ purchasing power could alleviate the financial burden on households. The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the economy, and the once-thriving gig economy has been in decline ever since. The absence of optimism and momentum needed for growth is palpable. If decisive action is not taken now, the long-term consequences for Pakistan’s economy and its people could be irreversible.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article