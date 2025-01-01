English
Saudi Arabia: Several cities hit by heavy rains, severe floods

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented heavy rains and severe floods, which have swept streets and neighborhoods in several cities across the country.

On Tuesday, the National Center for Meteorology issued warning alerts at different levels across the kingdom, including the high red alert in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in western Saudi Arabia and areas of the eastern region.

The capital Riyadh, central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were alerted by a lesser orange severity level but still urged people to remain vigilant amid anticipated rainfall.

